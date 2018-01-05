Chargers' Korey Toomer: Unable to match 2016 figures
Toomer accumulated 48 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and an interception returned for a touchdown across 15 games in 2017.
Toomer rotated with Hayes Pullard as the starting inside linebacker to start the season, but once Denzel Perryman returned from a preseason ankle injury in Week 10, the 29-year-old was essentially slotted as a special teams player. While Toomer racked up the numbers during his time in the starting lineup, the defense struggled to stop the run, only turning things around when Perryman made his 2017 debut. With Perryman expected to be fully healthy next season, Pullard still hanging around as a cheap backup and the tantalizing promise of second-year inside linebacker Jatavis Brown, it'll be interesting to see whether the Chargers make an effort to re-sign Toomer. An unrestricted free agent heading into the offseason, Toomer could be a serviceable option in deeper IDP leagues should he find a home as a starting inside linebacker.
