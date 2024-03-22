Fulton (hamstring) agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract with Los Angeles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fulton ended the 2023 season on IR due to a quadriceps injury, but he's presumably fully healthy and ready to get up to speed with the Chargers' defensive scheme as soon as offseason workouts begin. The 25-year-old could be an option to start across from Asante Samuel at cornerback for Los Angeles, but the team will likely be most comfortable with Fulton in a depth role after making further additions to the secondary, either in free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft.