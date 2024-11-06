Fulton (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Fulton was sidelined for the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns after sustaining a hamstring injury the week prior, and Wednesday's DNP is likely an indication that he's in jeopardy of missing even more time. If the LSU product can't upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday, Tarheeb Still and Dicaprio Bootle could see increased work in the Chargers' secondary.