Fulton (illness) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Fulton was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Raiders due to an illness and did not return. His ability to practice in full Tuesday indicates he's no longer feeling under the weather and should play in Saturday's wild-card round game against the Texans. Fulton finished his first regular season with the Chargers with a career-high 51 tackles (39 solo) and seven pass defenses (including one interception) across 15 games.