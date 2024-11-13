Fulton (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Despite his limited participation, Fulton told reporters after Wednesday's practice that he feels 100 percent and plans to play against the Bengals on Sunday, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. Fulton has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for the Chargers' last two regular-season games, but his return for Week 11 would be timely as he would face off against Bengals' superstar wideout and former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase. Through seven
More News
-
Chargers' Kristian Fulton: Inactive for Week 10•
-
Chargers' Kristian Fulton: Unlikely to play Week 10•
-
Chargers' Kristian Fulton: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Chargers' Kristian Fulton: Out for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Kristian Fulton: Opens week as DNP•
-
Chargers' Kristian Fulton: Leaves game with hamstring injury•