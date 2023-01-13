Van Noy finished the 2022-23 season with 46 tackles (30 solo), five sacks, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

In his first season with the Chargers, Van Noy finished tied for third on the team in sacks and tied for fourth in tackles for loss. This marked the fourth season in a row that the 31-year-old recorded five or more sacks. However, Van Noy had his lowest number of tackles since 2016 and registered 30 less tackles than Kenneth Murray despite slightly outplaying him.