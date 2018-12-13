Chargers' Kyle Wilson: Signs with Los Angeles
Wilson signed a contract with the Chargers on Thursday, Ricky Henne of the team's official site reports.
Wilson takes the spot of Trevor Williams (knee) on the Chargers' 53-man roster. The 6'0, 231-pound Arkansas State product played in one game with the Eagles this season, and will now work to carve out a depth role in Los Angeles.
