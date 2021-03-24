The Chargers agreed to terms on a contract with Fackrell on Wednesday.

Fackrell bounced back with four sacks with the Giants in 2020, but his production was still a far cry from the 10.5-sack campaign he put together in Green Bay back in 2018. Now with the Chargers, he'll help bolster a pass rush that's lost longtime standout Melvin Ingram to free agency.

