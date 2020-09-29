White tallied 11 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Panthers.
It was White, not Kenneth Murray, who once again played nearly 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps, cementing the coverage linebacker as a clear option for IDP users even in shallower formats. A suspect run defense as of late could force the Chargers to reconfigure their starting lineup, but those changes likely won't impact White, who appears locked in as the team's preferred three-down linebacker.
