General manager Tom Telesco said "hopefully" White (knee) will be ready sometime during OTAs, Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site reports.

White was limited to only three games last season as he underwent what was described as minor knee surgery in early October. The Chargers like the 22-year-old's upside and expect to utilize him at all three linebacker positions in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories