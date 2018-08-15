Chargers' Kyzir White: Dealing with knee soreness
White (knee) didn't participate in Tuesday's practice, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick is fighting for a weakside linebacker role and will likely land as the backup to Jatavis Brown. Having converted from safety to linebacker, White has a unique skill set that allows him to be a run-stopper and play in coverage. If he can't beat out Brown, White will likely still find a spot for his skills to be displayed.
