White recorded seven tackles (two solo) and split a sack during Sunday's 39-29 win against the Jaguars.

White managed to split his first career sack with defensive end Isaac Rochelle during the fourth quarter. While this was certainly a nice moment, it was surprising to see Kenneth Murray play all 100 percent of the defensive snaps, with White only registering 81, and what's worse, Sunday was the first time White did not register double-digit tackles since Week 2. The two have essentially flip-flopped the respective snap counts throughout the season, although both have been a critical factor in the improving Chargers defense. For now, the 24-year-old remains a consistently solid IDP asset.