Chargers' Kyzir White: Interception in loss
White recorded two tackles (one solo), an interception and a pass defensed across 34 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
White injected life into the Chargers for a brief moment in the third quarter, intercepting a Joe Flacco pass and setting up the Bolts with a first-and-goal situation. After only playing in a combined 20 snaps over the past two games, White saw a major jump in productivity Sunday. Whether he sees as much playing time this week against the Steelers remains to be seen.
