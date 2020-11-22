site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Kyzir White: Lands on COVID-19 list
White (undisclosed) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
The move means White either tested positive for the virus or came in close contact of an infected individual. Emeke Egbule or Nick Vigil figures to see increased snaps during his absence.
