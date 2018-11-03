The Chargers placed White (knee) on injured reserve Saturday.

White hadn't seen game action since Week 3 as recovery from minor knee surgery he underwent in early October apparently didn't go as planned, and brings his 2018 season to an early end. Uchenna Nwosu is currently the only outside linebacker on the roster besides starters Jatavis Brown and Kyle Emanuel.

