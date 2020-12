White recorded seven tackles (five solo) across 43 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

White missed the past three games after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but made an immediate impact in his return to the field -- leading the team in tackles Sunday. Despite missing a handful of contests, White is easily putting up the best numbers of his young career as he now has 75 tackles (48 solo) across 10 games on the year.