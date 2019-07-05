White (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp, Eric D. Williams reports.

White was one of three prominent Chargers linebackers to hit the injured list by the end of the season, prompting the team to largely utilize a bevy of secondary players in the front seven, particularly in the team's playoff win over the Ravens. While Denzel Perryman (knee) and Jatavis Brown (knee) project as the obvious candidates for the respective starting inside linebackers, White's above-average prowess in coverage should afford him plenty of snaps, as evidenced by the opening three games of his inaugural season in which he was on the field at least 70 percent of the time.

