White (knee) picked up one tackle in the team's preseason loss Saturday to the Seahawks.

White will likely split time with Jatavis Brown, Thomas Davis and even safety Adrian Phillips throughout a given game, but the second-year linebacker did play 20 snaps in Saturday's preseason contest so he'll clearly still be a factor defensively. A superb coverage linebacker, White might cede time to Davis on early downs, but his expertise in obvious passing situations might create opportunities for tackles. He'll need to prove it on a consistent basis before garnering any sort of shallow IDP-league interest, but the opportunity could be there for White, who had recorded 17 tackles in three games before a season-ending injury ruined his rookie campaign.