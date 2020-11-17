White managed just six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Sunday marked the fourth consecutive game in which White failed to record double-digit tackles, although he was able to pressure Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on three separate occasions. Despite Kenneth Murray still seeing an overwhelming majority of the snaps at middle linebacker, White has still accumulated more tackles over the past month (23), although neither boasts a particularly impressive figure. Things might look a little better next week with the run-oriented Jets set to face off against the Chargers.