Chargers' Kyzir White: Not practicing Thursday
White (knee) did not practice Thursday.
White popping up on the Chargers' injury report is a surprise, given that the rookie carried no injury designation while participating in Wednesday's practice. The severity of White's injury remains undisclosed, but expect an update on the rotational linebacker's health if he's unable to return to practice at some point during the week.
