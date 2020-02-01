Play

White recorded 40 tackles (25 solo) and an interception across 16 games in the 2019 season.

After injuries cut White's rookie campaign short, the linebacker put together a relatively impressive second season despite playing less than 400 total snaps. Regarded as one of the more nimble linebackers in the NFL, White's speed was evident especially when dropping back into coverage, a fact that eventually pushed nominal starting middle linebacker Denzel Perryman into a two-down role. Weighing just 218 pounds, the 23-year-old doesn't have the prototypical size to be an every day middle linebacker at the moment, but with the possibility of Perryman becoming a cap casualty this offseason, the pressure might be on White to bulk up in preparation for a larger workload in 2020.

More News
Our Latest Stories