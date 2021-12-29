White recorded 11 tackles in Sunday's 41-29 loss to the Texans.
White led the Chargers' defense with 11 tackles and also remained on the field for 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the second consecutive week. He's now recorded double-digit stops in six of his last nine games heading into a Week 17 matchup against Denver.
