White posted nine tackles (eight solo) and a tackle for a loss in the win Sunday over the Colts.

White and linebacker Thomas Davis easily outpaced their positional colleagues in terms of snaps, with the only other linebacker to see playing time on defense, Uchenna Nwosu, registering 14 snaps. This shouldn't come as a surprise to those that watched the second-year linebacker perform last season, as White picked up 17 tackles in just three games his rookie year before a season-ending knee injury in Week 4. White's abilities as a coverage linebacker should afford him plenty of time on the field even when the Chargers transition to dime and quarter personnel, something that frequently occurred Sunday, but he's still a clear rung behind the veteran Davis, who played all 63 snaps in the win.