White registered nine (five solo) tackles in Sunday's overtime loss to the Chiefs.
There was some thought Denzel Perryman would return to IDP prominence after nominal starter, Drue Tranquill (ankle), was placed on season-ending injured reserve last week, but it was White who ended up playing the entirety of Sunday's contest. Considering White's prowess as a pass-coverage linebacker, the playing-time breakdown shouldn't be too surprising, but it does reinforce the fact White should be considered in most deeper IDP formats moving forward.