Chargers' Kyzir White: Snapped up in fourth

The Chargers selected White in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 119th overall.

The brother of Kevin and Ka'Raun, Kyzir is the first White brother to play on the defensive side of the ball, serving as a productive box safety for West Virginia the last two years. A 4.69-second 40 at the West Virginia pro day is a concern, but White (6-foot-2, 218 pounds) could still cut it as an NFL strong safety if he flies to the ball like he did in college. He posted 94 tackles (7.5 for loss) and three interceptions in 13 games last year.