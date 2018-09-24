Chargers' Kyzir White: Solid performance despite loss
White registered seven tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 35-23 loss at the hands of the Rams.
Despite a draft class featuring standout safety Derwin James and pass rushing fiend Uchenna Nwosu, White has quietly established himself as the team's second-best pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. The fourth-round selection only played in 78 percent of the snaps Sunday, but White's coverage abilities were evident every time he took the field culminating in seven tackles and a number of near pass deflections. White isn't consistent enough to warrant usage in most IDP leagues, but his play has been impressive nevertheless and he figures to be a major part in the team's defensive plans for years to come.
