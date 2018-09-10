White recorded six tackles (three solo) in the 38-38 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The rookie outside linebacker got the start over Jatavis Brown and promptly tied for the team-lead in tackles, playing in 79 percent of the team's defensive snaps. White was one of many young players to standout during the preseason for the Chargers and will hope to carry that success into Week 2 against the Bills.

