Chargers' Kyzir White: Transitioning to weakside linebacker

White, who played safety in college, is expected to transition to weakside linebacker, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 2018 fourth-round pick has reportedly been impressive in his new role and figures to be contention for the starting job in Gus Bradley's exotic 3-4 defensive scheme. Weighing in at just under 220 pounds at the NFL Combine, the West Virginia prospect is likely too undersized at this stage in his career to take on a full workload, but there's a possibility the 22-year-old's versatility could prove to be too valuable to keep on the sidelines.

