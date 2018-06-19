Chargers' Kyzir White: Transitioning to weakside linebacker
White, who played safety in college, is expected to transition to weakside linebacker, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The 2018 fourth-round pick has reportedly been impressive in his new role and figures to be contention for the starting job in Gus Bradley's exotic 3-4 defensive scheme. Weighing in at just under 220 pounds at the NFL Combine, the West Virginia prospect is likely too undersized at this stage in his career to take on a full workload, but there's a possibility the 22-year-old's versatility could prove to be too valuable to keep on the sidelines.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...