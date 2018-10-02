Chargers' Kyzir White: Undergoes minor surgery
White (knee) underwent minor knee surgery and will not play in Sunday's game against the Raiders, Eric Williams of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Anthony Lynn noted that while the rookie will miss his second straight contest, White should be back on the field sooner rather than later. In his absence, look for Jatavis Brown to continue to see increased reps on defense.
