Chargers' Kyzir White: Unlikely to play Sunday
White (knee) is considered doubtful to play Sunday at Seattle, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
White hasn't seen game action since Week 3 and underwent minor knee surgery in early October, although he originally wasn't expected to face an extended absence. The 22-year-old did not practice Wednesday and will likely need to illustrate significant improvement at practice the next two days if he is going to play Sunday.
