White (knee) is eligible to come off injured reserved but is unlikely to be activated, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

White could rejoin the team in advance or during a potential playoff run, but he apparently needs more time to recover from October's knee surgery. The surgery was originally described as minor and wasn't expected to sideline the 22-year-old for long, but it looks as though the rookie linebacker will finish 2018 with 17 combined tackles and an interception in three games.