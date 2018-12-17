Chargers' Kyzir White: Unlikely to return from IR
White (knee) is eligible to come off injured reserved but is unlikely to be activated, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.
White could rejoin the team in advance or during a potential playoff run, but he apparently needs more time to recover from October's knee surgery. The surgery was originally described as minor and wasn't expected to sideline the 22-year-old for long, but it looks as though the rookie linebacker will finish 2018 with 17 combined tackles and an interception in three games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...