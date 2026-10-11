McConkey (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Eric Smith of the Chargers' officials site reports.

Following an aggravation of a foot injury last Sunday at Seattle, McConkey was held out of drills during Week 5 prep but still entered the weekend listed as questionable to suit up. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported Sunday morning that McConkey wasn't slated to play, and while the wide receiver actually is in uniform, he isn't expected to have a significant role, per Schefter. If that comes to pass, Tre' Harris likely will serve as the No. 1 WR for QB Justin Herbert, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Derius Davis and Theo Wease are the other players available at the position aside from McConkey.