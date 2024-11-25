McConkey (shoulder) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Ravens.

After logging a DNP on Thursday, McConkey was deemed limited Friday and Saturday before approaching Monday night's contest listed as questionable. With the 2024 second-rounder's availability versus Baltimore confirmed, barring any setbacks McConkey is in line to remain a key target for QB Justin Herbert alongside fellow wideouts Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer. In his last outing, McConkey caught six passes (on nine targets) for a career-high 123 receiving yards in the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Bengals.