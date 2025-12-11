McConkey (foot) remained limited at practice Thursday.

After being on the field for 86 percent of the Chargers' snaps on offense in Monday's 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles, McConkey has logged back-to-back limited practice sessions. Friday's final injury report will thus reveal whether the wideout, who hauled in just one of his five targets for 12 yards versus Philadelphia, carries an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.