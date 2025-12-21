McConkey caught four of his six targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the 34-17 win over the Cowboys on Sunday.

McConkey will be hard pressed to surpass his yardage total from last year given the litany of offensive line injuries Los Angeles has tried to survive, but the second-year wideout has quietly become a potent scoring threat tallying his 13th touchdown of his career Sunday. The 24-year-old has yet to surpass 50 receiving yards since a stretch of exceeding that mark five straight weeks dating back to Week 6-10. That's a direct relation to the injury to Joe Alt (ankle) and should serve as a reminder to fantasy managers looking ahead to a difficult matchup against the Texans in Week 17.