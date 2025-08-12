McConkey (undisclosed) participated in 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday's training camp practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

McConkey said after Tuesday's practice that he's close to 100 percent healthy, noting that he's focused on "getting my conditioning back to where it needs to be." The 2024 second-rounder has been sidelined due to an undisclosed injury, but he is progressing in his recovery and could be available to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams.