McConkey (toe) was present for practice Thursday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
After being listed as a non-participant Wednesday, McConkey's presence for Thursday's session bodes well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Raiders. The Chargers' upcoming injury report will reveal the wideout's participation level in his return to practice Thursday.
More News
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Scores twice in win•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Paces pass catchers in win•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Leading receiver Sunday•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Back in action Sunday•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Optimism about Week 15 status•