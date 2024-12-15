McConkey (knee/shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Since sustaining a sprained knee Week 13 in Atlanta, McConkey has been listed as limited on every Chargers injury report the last two weeks and didn't play last Sunday at Kansas City. He again was a game-time decision this Sunday, but this time around the team was optimistic about his ability to suit up, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With his availability now confirmed for Week 15, McConkey will rejoin Los Angeles' receiving corps looking to build upon his 58-815-4 line on 81 targets in what has been an impressive rookie campaign to date.