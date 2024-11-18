McConkey (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
McConkey went to the locker room after landing hard on his shoulder in the first half, but he managed to return to the game after a few minutes. He caught his only target for 20 yards prior to the injury scare.
