McConkey brought in one of two targets for 31 yards and returned two punts for 13 yards in the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

McConkey's inconsistent production persisted in Saturday's key game, although the second-year wideout made a significant contribution on his one catch. McConkey hasn't cleared 43 receiving yards in five consecutive games, but he'll still head into the Week 18 road matchup against the Broncos with an outside chance of recording the 111 receiving yards he'd need to hit the 900-yard mark for the second time in as many pro seasons.