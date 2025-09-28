McConkey caught just one of six targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Giants.

Justin Herbert had his worst game of the season to date, but Quentin Johnston (8-98-1 on 13 targets) still put together a strong performance while Keenan Allen (5-37-0 on seven targets) maintained a solid floor. McConkey, on the other hand, failed to catch multiple passes in a game for the first time in his career. The 2024 second-round pick showed too much chemistry with Herbert as a rookie to think he's suddenly going to disappear from the Chargers' game plan, but McConkey will be tough to have active in most fantasy formats until he begins to show the same kind of spark he did last year. He'll look to begin a breakout in Week 5 against the Commanders.