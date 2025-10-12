McConkey caught seven of his nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in the 29-27 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

McConkey's 42-yard reception on the final possession with under a minute to go was the catalyst for the game-winning field goal just three plays later, but the second-year wideout benefitted significantly in the absence of Quentin Johnston (hamstring) leading the team in receiving yards, targets and receptions for the first time this season. This kind of workload could be the status quo for the foreseeable future as Los Angeles struggles to deal with a litany of injuries, whether to rookie running back Omarion Hampton (ankle), Johnston or a bevy of injured offensive lineman.