McConkey (calf) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans after being listed as a full participant on Friday's practice estimate.

McConkey was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but his full listing in Friday's walk-through sets the stage for the wideout to be available this weekend. In the Chargers' 37-10 win over the Vikings in Week 8, McConkey caught six of his team-high 10 targets for 88 yards and a TD, which upped his receiving line through eight games to 43/468/3 on 68 targets, a pace that keeps the 2024 second-rounder firmly on the weekly fantasy lineup radar.