Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Cleared to face Jaguars
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McConkey (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
McConkey upgraded to full practice participation Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. Having reestablished himself as Justin Herbert's top target in recent weeks, McConkey has scored in four of his last six games heading into Sunday's matchup against a vulnerable Jacksonville secondary that has allowed 11 touchdowns through the air in its last three games.
More News
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Limited by ankle issue•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Goes off for 107 yards plus score•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Seven targets in win•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Cleared for Sunday's game•
-
Chargers' Ladd McConkey: Logs another limited practice Thursday•