McConkey missed Wednesday's practice with a toe injury.

There was no sign of trouble in a 40-7 win over the Patriots on Saturday, with McConkey playing into the fourth quarter and finishing with a 8-94-2 receiving line on 10 targets. In addition to the health of his toe, McConkey's Week 18 playing time will depend on how coach Jim Harbaugh approaches Sunday's game against the Raiders. If the Bengals beat the Steelers on Saturday, the Chargers can then move up to the No. 5 seed in the AFC with a win Sunday. If the Steelers win Saturday, the Chargers will know they're the No. 6 seed and thus will be more likely to rest key players, possibly including McConkey.