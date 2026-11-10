Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh noted Monday that McConkey is viewed as "day to day" with back spasms, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

McConkey was not among the Chargers' Week 9 inactives, but didn't play any snaps in Sunday's loss to the Texans after experiencing back spasms during pregame workouts. Harbaugh's assessment that the wideout is 'day-to-day' offers hope that McConkey will be in the clear ahead of next Monday's game against the Ravens, and a big step toward that outcome would be his full participation in practice no later than Saturday.