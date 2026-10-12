McConkey (foot) was active but didn't play any snaps in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Broncos.

Initially labeled as week-to-week by head coach Jim Harbaugh at the beginning of Week 5 prep, McConkey didn't practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday but was still listed as questionable heading into Sunday. Though he ultimately suited up against Denver, McConkey looks to have been active only in an emergency since the Chargers had two other wideouts (Quentin Johnston and Brenen Thompson) sitting out with more worrisome injuries. The Chargers' depth was further tested when Tre' Harris (hamstring) left Sunday's game early, resulting in the team finishing with just three healthy receivers. McConkey's practice activity will bear watching this week to determine whether he has a more legitimate chance at playing meaningful snaps next Sunday in Kansas City.