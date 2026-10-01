McConkey (foot) was seen walking out of the locker room with a limp after not taking part in Thursday's practice, Kris Rhim of ESPN reports.

McConkey showed up on the Chargers' first Week 4 injury report Wednesday as limited due to a foot injury. His downgrade to DNP one day later was potentially an ominous sign of things to come, and the aforementioned limp adds fuel to the fire that he may be in danger of sitting out Sunday's game at Seattle. Ultimately, the team may clarify McConkey's status when it posts its final practice report of the week Friday.