McConkey (back) is expected to play in Sunday's game against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McConkey, who didn't record any snaps during Week 9 action due to back spasms and then was inactive in Week 10, is officially listed as questionable by the Chargers after logging limited practices all week. While the wideout is on track to return to action versus New York, those considering McConkey in Week 11 fantasy lineups are still advised to verify his status once inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 4:05 pm ET kickoff, given the tricky nature of back spasms.