Coach Jim Harbaugh expects McConkey (knee) to practice Wednesday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

A knee injury removed McConkey from Sunday's 17-13 win over Atlanta in the fourth quarter, with Harbaugh then saying Monday that the rookie was "working through a couple things" and uncertain to practice this week. Any form of participation Wednesday would put McConkey on the right track to play Sunday night against the Chiefs.

